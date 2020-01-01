Reflection for the First Thursday of Christmas Time

The First Thursday of Christmas Time

Year A

Reading 1: 1 John 2: 22-28

Responsorial Psalm: PS 98: 1-4

“All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God”

Gospel: John 1: 19-28

John 1:23 – “Make straight the way of the Lord”

This was John the Baptist’s clear statement for all to hear as he baptised many in the Jordan River two thousand years ago.

There was obviously a similar proportion of chaos going on around John in those early days as people went about their business without sufficient care for their brothers and sisters.

John’s message remains just as applicable for people today as we look around at the state of the world. We just have to look at the evening news each night to see the justification for John’s words. Our paths are crooked! Our focus is off.

What is most important in our lives seems to be frequently compromised by our interests in wealth, power, pleasure and the seeking of honour.

Yet this wonderful voice from the Jordan River still keeps calling to us over the centuries.

Let’s listen to this voice and make straight our path as we await the return of our Lord Jesus.

Pray with joy to God for his life-saving son.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.