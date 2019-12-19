Reflection for the Friday of the Third Week of Advent

Friday of the Third Week of Advent

Year A

Reading: Isaiah 7: 10-14

Responsorial Psalm: PS 24: 1-6

“Let the Lord enter; he is the king of glory.”

Gospel: Luke 1: 26-38

Isaiah 7:14 – “The virgin shall conceive and bear a son”

The above quote from Isaiah, who lived 700 years before Christ was born, sounds familiar doesn’t it?

This is one of the most famous prophecies regarding the birth of Jesus the Messiah in the Bible.

We know this passage speaks of Jesus because Isaiah’s prophecy is addressed not only to Ahaz, but also to David’s entire house (“Hear now O house of David!”).

We know this passage speaks of Jesus because the Holy Spirit says so through Matthew, “Behold, the virgin shall be with child, and bear a Son, and they shall call His name Emmanuel,” which is translated, “God with us.” (Matthew 1:23).

The affirmation that Isaiah is speaking of Jesus Christ is the name Emmanuel. “God is with us”. When Jesus was born, it was God himself being born into our world. God was now with us. His presence and sacrifice meaning no more signs were required. We now had God himself with us in our lives. He would live, die, and rise for us, ultimately killing death for us too.

Read this reading knowing the wonderful truth of Isaiah’s prophesy.

Read passages from your Bible today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.