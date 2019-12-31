Reflection for the Octave of the Nativity of the Lord

The Octave of the Nativity of the Lord

The Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God

Year A

Reading: Numbers 6: 22-27

Responsorial Psalm: PS 67: 2-3; 5-6; 8

“May God bless us in his mercy”

Gospel: Luke 2: 16-21

Luke 2:19 – “And Mary kept all these things, reflecting on them in her heart”

Here is Mary listening intently to the commentary of shepherds and committing these words to her heart and memory.

Mary does not consider the status of these shepherds, or whether anyone would be influenced by their words, but she recognises the truth in their simple observations and how it aligns with the will of God.

The words spoken by the shepherds would have been simply put – no need for impressive embellishment here. Yet, Mary acknowledges that they were responding with love which was clearly following God’s own way.

It’s worth returning to Mary’s reaction regularly to appreciate how she so quickly grasped the truth and light in her reaction to the words and actions of the shepherds at the Nativity of our Lord.

It’s not just a nice part of the Christian story but a real example of appreciation for an expression of love.

Pray for the people of Bangladesh today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.