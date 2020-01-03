Reflection for the Saturday before Epiphany Sunday

The Saturday before Epiphany Sunday

Year A

Reading: 1 John 3: 7-10

Responsorial Psalm: PS 98: 1, 7-9

“All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God.”

Gospel: John 1: 35-42

1 John 3:9 – “No one who is begotten by God commits sin”

This quote from St John is useful as it works in many ways. If we turn it around, we get “if we sin, we are turning away from God.”

Sin can be difficult to avoid. We can be in preparation for sin, knowing that it is wrong, knowing that in doing it we are turning our back on the right path to God, yet we still do it!

Why? Because sinning can become a habit.

Something that perhaps we started when we knew less about the saving grace of God.

Once a habit, we start reasoning with ourselves that it isn’t that bad or that it’s understandable given everything else that we put up with in our lives.

Always remember, however, that God’s saving grace is always there.

Turning away from God will slow us down on our path to sharing in his glory, but if we do sin, God’s forgiveness and perennial love is there, gently urging us away from sin and back into his loving arms.

Pray for those with little or no faith today. May they see the truth of God revealed.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.