Reflection for the Saturday of the Third Week of Advent

Saturday of the Third Week of Advent

Year A

Reading: Song of Songs 2: 8-14

Responsorial Psalm: PS 33: 2-3; 11-12; 20-21

“Exult, you just, in the Lord! Sing to him a new song”

Gospel: Luke 1: 39-45

Luke 1: 42 – “Most blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb”

Sometimes things can’t be explained in words. You just have a feeling, knowledge and that sense of intuition.

Elizabeth knew that something miraculous had happened to her and Mary. She knew in her heart of hearts that the Messiah was in Mary’s womb.

Elizabeth was so filled with the Holy Spirit, that she cried out with joy. There was no need to ask – why?, what?, when?, or how? She just knew.

That is how I feel about my faith, no matter how child-like it may seem. We mustn’t be ashamed of this ever.

One day, Jesus will return to us in person. At this time, a lot of people will be surprised and try to make sense of it all. There won’t be much time to make head nor tail of it, but the fruit of Mary’s womb has asked us to be ready for this day. There won’t be any need to be ashamed as we are brought back to communion in person with our Lord, so why be now?

Pray for married couples who desire children today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.