Reflection for the Seventh Day in the Octave of the Nativity

The Seventh Day in the Octave of the Nativity

Year A

Reading: 1 John 2: 18-21

Responsorial Psalm: PS 96: 1-2; 11-13

“Let the heavens be glad and the earth rejoice!”

Gospel: John 1: 1-18

1 John 2:18 – “Children, it is the last hour”

When celebrating December 31, we are faced with many temptations.

The last day of a year may bring upon a wave of regrets, wishes, memories and for some, pain. Therefore, we gather at parties, we endure copious amounts of food/drink and we rejoice into the early hours of the morning.

But for what purpose?

This reading reminds us of how easy it is to become enticed by the modern-day celebration, and forget to reflect on the achievements and good moments of our year.

Do we just focus on our physical world and forget our spiritual hunger and the yearning of our soul?

We have all been given the knowledge of God blessed upon us, and though the last hour may scare us, haunt us and remind us of the ups and the downs of the year passed, we must remember that the freshest of starts is upon us, and the dawn of tomorrow will be what you make of it.

Instead of using belief as an excuse for the “I’d hoped for’s” and the “I wish I’d done’s”, channel that energy into strength.

Don’t just focus on yourself but what love, hope and charity you can give to those around you in this very challenging secular world.

Know that whatever challenges or opportunities you may come across in the New Year, our Lord is by your side. For only He will give you the strength to make what you wish of 2020 a reality and in ways that will make a positive difference to both you and others.

Pray with thanks for the joy of loving others today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.