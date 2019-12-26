Reflection for the Third Day in the Octave of the Nativity

The Third Day in the Octave of the Nativity

Year A

Reading: 1 John 1: 1-4

Responsorial Psalm: PS 97: 1-2; 5-6; 11-12

“Rejoice in the Lord, you just!”

Gospel: John 20: 1-8

1 John 1: 1 – “What we looked upon and touched with our hands”

Imagine your life on Earth had taken place at the time of Jesus. Imagine you knew what you knew about Him, and lived nearby as He went about His ministry.

What would you do?

Most of us no doubt would run to Him knowing Him as the Lord of Lords, wanting to throw our arms around Him and cling to Him. Nothing would get in our way, no-one, no obstacle would be too difficult for us to move around given our goal was to be in the sight of Jesus. We would do it immediately too. No delays. Nothing would stop us from going straight to Him.

What is the difference between this imagined scene and the life we lead today? The truth is, there should be no difference. We can fly to Jesus now. He is there listening to us, and gazing into our hearts when we attend Mass. We bring Him into our body and soul when we partake of Communion.

We should always run to Him, experience Him, and allow Him to see and hear us, for one day we will look upon Him and touch Him with our hands, and we will want Him to know us completely by that time and greet us as one beloved.

Pray for a closer relationship with God today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.