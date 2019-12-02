Reflection for the Tuesday of the First Week of Advent

Tuesday of the First Week of Advent

Year A

Reading: Isaiah 11: 1-10

Responsorial Psalm: PS 72: 1-2; 7-8; 12-13; 17

“Justice shall flourish in his time, and fullness of peace for ever”

Gospel: Luke 10: 21-24

Luke 10:21-24 – Jesus is rejoicing because the seventy disciples whom he sent out have returned

In this reading, Jesus is expressing a profound joy because the disciples had experienced something of Jesus through the Holy Spirit.

The Father is in relationship with His children – disciples going about everyday life.

Children have a deeper sense of wonder, openness and trust. When the Father reveals Himself to children, I think He is saying that the truth, the Good News and mission is simple, uncomplicated and accessible to all of us.

Further, children are able to take in information and process it without changing its meaning, or checking their reaction to it. It seems the younger we are, the more comfortable we are being our natural selves. As we mature, we put up mental walls to protect ourselves. We change our behaviour to please others in the hope that it saves us from strife.

If we could all try to be as natural as a child more often, perhaps we could clear the barriers and receive more of God’s grace.

Pray for those who need to find God’s grace today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.