Reflection for the Wednesday of the Second Sunday of Advent

Wednesday of the Second Week of Advent

Year A

Reading: Isaiah 40: 25-31

Responsorial Psalm: PS 103: 1-4; 8; 10

“O bless the Lord, my soul!”

Gospel: Matthew: 11: 28-30

Matthew 11:28 – “Come to me, all you who labour and are burdened, and I will give you rest”

In our Gospel today, the king says, “Come to me, all you who labour and are burdened, and I will give you rest.”

He is identifying every person who feels put upon by the world: economic worries, physical suffering, deep injustice, the death of a husband or wife, or the fear of your own death. You surely know what he’s referring to—we all do.

What is the answer? The answer is submitting to his kingship. “Take my yoke upon you and learn from me.” We are meant to imagine ourselves as pack animals. It seems rather demeaning, but this is what submission to Christ’s lordship looks like: we serve his purposes and go where he wants us to go.

Is Christ commanding your life in every detail? Is He the Lord of your family life? Of your recreational life? Of your professional life? Of your sexuality? Of your friendships? Are you totally given over to Him, under His lordship?

This may be starting to sound oppressive, but remember, “My yoke is easy and my burden is light.” When we surrender to the path of love which He has laid out for us, our lives become infinitely lighter, easier, more joyful, for we are moving with the divine purpose.

Pray for more humility today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.