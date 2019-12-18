Reflection on the Thursday of the Third Week of Advent

Thursday of the Third Week of Advent

Year A

Reading: Judges 13: 2-7; 24-25

Responsorial Psalm: PS 71: 3-6; 16-17

“My mouth shall be filled with your praise, and I will sing your glory!”

Gospel: Luke 1: 5-25

Judges 13:3 – “An angel of the Lord appeared to the woman”

I used not to believe in angels. I thought that they were a part of childhood fantasy. Now, as an adult, I believe that God sends angels down from Heaven to protect us and watch out for us.

They must be frightening to look at due to the many references in the Bible including the one in today’s reading. Sometimes they visit by themselves and other times in a group.

I have never seen an angel, but I have certainly felt guided by them.

Sometimes we need to let go of our human logic. It is limited by the fact that we are not God, despite the fact that we occasionally like to think so! The Angels are there, protecting us, guiding us, prodding us into action, helping us to learn from our experiences. They have been commanded by God to look after his most precious gifts to this world – us.

Yes – God gave us free will, but angels help us to navigate through the highs and lows of this wonderful life here on Earth.

Pray for the continued protection of our Guardian Angels today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.