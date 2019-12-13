Reflections for the Saturday of the Second Week of Advent

Saturday of the Second Week of Advent

Year A

Reading: Sirach 48: 1-4; 9-11

Responsorial Psalm: PS 80: 2-3; 15-16; 18-19

“Lord, make us turn to you; let us see your face and we shall be saved”

Gospel: Matthew 17: 9-10; 13

Psalm 80:2 – “Lord, make us turn to you; let us see your face and we shall be saved”

It doesn’t take much effort to see the many different directions of wrong we have taken the world over the centuries since Jesus walked the Earth. Do we need a really big obvious miracle today to bring everyone onto the right path?

If Jesus returned today to simply observe and offer some suggestions, no doubt he would see the wrongs being committed, but I think he would also make some surprising observations.

Jesus sees the good in each one of us and nurtures it to the surface. Those people that we may see as the wrong ‘type’ of person, not part of our group, ‘outsiders’ would likely be the people that Jesus approaches with love and greater understanding than we could ever muster.

His love would generate love in the other. At the end of the day, this is what Jesus wants from all of us. Greater understanding, greater love.

As hard as it is to change our ways and express our love for other people – people that we don’t know, or know little about – we can do so by extending a hand of friendship, assisting the sick, attending to those in trouble. This is expressing the love that Jesus would demonstrate if he was here in person.

When he returns, it will be to judge us. Imagine the wonderful confidence you could have as you stepped up in front of Jesus, having long ago commenced your own miracles on Earth through acts of love.

Pray for the opportunity for greater acts of love today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.