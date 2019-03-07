Register for CYP Youth Ministry Masterclass 2019

Registrations are now open for Catholic Youth Parramatta’s (CYP) Youth Ministry Masterclass 2019.

Held at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill on Saturday 16 March, the masterclass will run from 9.30am to approximately 4pm. Participants are invited to attend 9am Mass at St Aidan’s beforehand.

CYP will be running workshops for two streams of participants – those beginning in youth ministry and those with extensive experience.

The day will involve input and resource sharing in essential youth ministry skills, leadership, basic Christian theology, leading others in prayer and spiritual encounter, networking within a parish context and the basics in safeguarding.

Confirmed presenters include but are not limited to:

Seminarian Tom Green from the Diocese of Parramatta’s Holy Spirit Seminary.

Sebastian Duhau, the Australian representative at the 2018 Vatican Synod on Young People.

St Patrick’s Cathedral Youth Coordinator Mindy Mercardo.

School Religious Education Coordinator Karina Stow

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Coordinator Risk of Significant Harm Laura Rowell.

Registration is free and lunch will be provided.

To register, click here

For more information, please visit https://parracatholic.org/cyp-youth-ministry-masterclass/ or the CYP Facebook page.