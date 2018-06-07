Register for the Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention

10 years in the making!

Join up to 500 committed, creative, talented and generous Australians who bring the incredible message of the gospel to young people in parishes, schools, universities, movements, ministries, agencies and outreach of the Church each and every day.

A decade ago, at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse in the Diocese of Parramatta, a generation ‘on fire’ following the engagement of 500,000 young people at World Youth Day, Sydney gathered for formation, sharing and planning our local Church’s renewal into the future. Many ideas were born from an incredible few days – one was the desire for a triennial Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention.

This September 21-23, we welcome those from across our vast land back to the youngest Diocese in Australia to learn, network, discuss and dream together once again – this Year of Youth.

The program includes keynote presentations, an expo space, mass each day, a LIFTED Live Night, networking opportunities, dialogue spaces that help develop the next strategic plan for youth ministry and a sit-down conference dinner. Three blocks of workshops will showcase some of the best practitioners in leading prayer with young people, leadership development and responding to the latest realities affecting young people.

Early-bird registration has now opened at $350.00. Commit to assisting Catholic Youth Parramatta with one of your gifts over the whole three days and we’ll slash $150 off the price to say a big ‘thank you’!

If you would like to take up the subsidy, please email our Local Engagement Leader, Qwayne Guevara and she can discern with you the most appropriate role, that you’re best suited to – qwayne.guevara@parracatholic.org

Register here.