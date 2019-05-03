Register now for CYP’s LIFTED Annual Breakfast Forum

Let’s talk the ‘Now & Future’

A tonne of voices! We’re looking for a strict 100 young people aged 16-35 to join us from a cross-section of the Diocese for the annual LIFTED Breakfast.

It’s time to consolidate our vision from the Year of Youth and bring clarity to our renewed mission towards, and beyond, Plenary 2020.

This year, the LIFTED Breakfast will be held at the Mercure Hotel Parramatta, 106 Hassall Street, Rosehill from 9am to 11.30am.

What can we do now to build a Church that reaches out and engages young people – meeting them where they’re at?

In July, Bishop Vincent has called for a Diocesan Forum. People from all walks of Catholic life have been invited to this already. Our Youth Council and many more supporters of ‘youth engagement’ in our Diocese will be present.

Come and be heard at our own forum. Inspire us with some practical ways forward and join us for the first time this year in the Eastern Deanery as we continue moving LIFTED around the Diocese.

Registration through our website is compulsory, however if you are out of the age range or there are too many young people from the same ministry, school or region we may not be able to accommodate you. But we’ll be in touch if this is the case.

$10 is required on arrival for a full buffet breakfast. If driving, we recommend you access free parking across the road at Rosehill Racecourse, or in side streets to avoid on-site charges.

To register for the LIFTED Breakfast Forum, please click here.

For more information, visit https://parracatholic.org/cyp-lifted-breakfast/ or Catholic Youth Parramatta’s Facebook page.