Register now for The Faith Feed’s first event of 2019

Registrations are now open for The FaithFeed’s 2019 program.

The first FaithFeed Studio Audience night will be held on Friday 5 April 2019 at Mackillop Hall in Granville. Live music begins at 6.30pm, with the program scheduled for a 7pm start.

The FaithFeed is an initiative of the Diocese of Parramatta’s Institute for Mission for those between 25 to 39 in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains to share real stories of life and faith.

A FaithFeed event involves food, drinks, live music and motivating talks connected to life and faith, accompanied with open mic audience feedback.

This month’s speakers are Walker Aloiai and Mei Velasco.

A $5 entry fee includes food and drink, with $1 beer and wine available to attendees. EFTPOS is also available on site.

Two extra FaithFeed nights will be held on Friday, 9 August and Friday 29 November if you happen to miss out.

Registrations are limited, so visit www.tinyurl.com/studioaudience to reserve your place.

For more information, please contact Donnie Velasco, Assistant Director, Institute for Mission on 0432 042 140 or visit The Faith Feed Facebook page.