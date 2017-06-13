Register online now for ACYF 2017

Registrations for the Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2017 are open now. Visit: www.acyf.org.au for more details.

In this video, Bishops and Archbishops around Australia registered for the biggest national gathering since World Youth Day Sydney in 2008.

The Festival registration process can be completed on mobile or tablet devices. Alternatively, groups and individuals can register online at, www.acyf.org.au. For further information, contact James Camden, Director – Catholic Youth Parramatta – on jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au or (02) 8838 3428.