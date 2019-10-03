Registration now open for LIFTED Sports Day!

The Annual Catholic Youth Parramatta LIFTED Sports Day is back!

The LIFTED Sports Day will be held on Sunday 24 November.

A huge thanks to Parramatta Marist High School, Westmead, for being our hosts again.

Parishes and Movements can now apply to be one of sixteen teams battling it out in the round-robin competition of football, volleyball, basketball and touch football.

Last year, places were filled within 72 hours so don’t miss out. Use the link below to register your team as soon as possible.

Registration is $15 per player. This covers the cost of lunch, referees, supplies and first aid services. This is payable on the day.

Any teams with less than 10 players will be combined with another team. So ensure you have adequate numbers. Teams must also include two players between the age of 15-18 hopefully from a local secondary school.

Send in your registration now! Please communicate with your other team members so as not to register multiple times. Let the games begin!

To register for the CYP LIFTED Sports Day, please visit parracatholic.org/cyp-lifted-sports/