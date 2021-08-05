Religious leaders warn faithful against vaccine conspiracy theories

Church leaders are concerned migrant communities in Sydney’s west are being influenced by COVID-19 vaccination conspiracy theories and fears the pandemic was part of God’s judgment on the world.

Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher has advised parishioners that they would need a “really serious reason” not to get vaccinated. He said it was a pity that some people are “dead set against all vaccines” and that others feared the side-effects.

“If a vaccination makes us immune to COVID that will be good for each person vaccinated. If it stops us transmitting the virus, that will be good for those with whom we come in contact, and for the whole community. These vaccines will save lives, especially of elderly people.

“The Holy Father and the Bishops of Australia encourage you to have a discussion with your GP about getting vaccinated to protect your own health and the common good,” he said.

To continue reading this article, click here.

With thanks to The Sydney Morning Herald, where this article originally appeared.