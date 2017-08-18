Reminder: Postal plebiscite on “same-sex marriage” announced

Postal plebiscite on “same-sex marriage” announced

The Australian Government has announced there will be a postal plebiscite on whether the definition of marriage in the Marriage Act 1961 should be changed to include “same-sex marriage”. Ballot papers will be sent out to households on Tuesday, 12 September and all votes must be received back by Tuesday, 7 November. If you are not enrolled to vote, or if you need to update your postal address, go to www.aec.gov.au/enrol/ before the cut-off date of Thursday, 24 August.

Vote No, to keep marriage as a unique relationship between a woman and a man.

For more information, please visit: https://www.catholic.org.au/plebiscite