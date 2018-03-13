VIDEO: Requiem Mass for Fr George O’Mara

The Funeral Mass for Fr George O’Mara was celebrated today at Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, was the principal celebrant for the Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Fr George O’Mara. Concelebrating was Most Rev Bede Heather, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Parramatta and clergy from the Diocese of Parramatta and other Dioceses.

Bishop Vincent remembered Fr George and said his loss would be felt by his parishioners at Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook where he was parish priest before his death and other parishes in the Diocese of Parramatta.

“Fr George O’Mara has given his all to God and his people. We are all the richer for his presence among us. ” Bishop Vincent said. His parishioners would be “feeling a very strong sense of loss” at the passing of Fr George.

WATCH: Video of Fr George’s Requiem Mass (the Mass starts at the 10:45 minute-mark)