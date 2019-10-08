Responsible Gambling Awareness Week in NSW was held from 16 to 22 September, encouraging people to learn more about responsible gambling and gambling harm.

The week provided an important opportunity for the NSW community to understand the signs gambling may be becoming a problem and get some tips to check in on their own gambling, and the gambling of friends and family.

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains is just one of the organisations who are supporting the week, hosting an information table at Child Protection Week event at Dawson Mall Mount Druitt on 5 September, as well as a community breakfast events at Holy Family Centre at Emerton on 19 September.

Counselling Services manager Linda Davis said Responsible Gambling Awareness Week was the perfect time for people to reflect on responsible gambling and learn more about how to gamble responsibly: “Regardless of whether people gamble occasionally or often, Responsible Gambling Awareness Week is a great time to check in and start a conversation – don’t wait until they’re broke to fix it.”

For more information, about the Gambling Counselling and Financial Counselling Services at CatholicCare, please visit https://ccss.org.au/gambling-help/