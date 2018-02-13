Santa Sophia Catholic College community celebrates first Mass

Santa Sophia Catholic College achieved another milestone last week when students and staff attended Mass together for the first time at Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Kellyville.

To mark this historic occasion for Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta’s newest school, the Eucharist was celebrated by Parish Priest Father Warren Edwards.

Santa Sophia Catholic College Principal Mark De Vries said he was inspired by Father Warren’s homily on the importance of holy wisdom and the theological virtues of faith, hope and love.

“A special part of the Mass was a commissioning ceremony in which each student and staff member was presented with a bible and sent forth with God’s word to learn and spread the good news of Jesus Christ,’’ Mark said.

Members of the Our Lady of the Angels Youth Group, supported by teaching educator Phil Rooke led students in song with many beautiful hymns.

Special guests included Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Director of Mission Gary Borg, Head of Learning Innovations Paul Meldrum, Teaching Educator (Mission) Carmen Cassar and Our Lady of the Angels Primary School Principal Eva La Rocca.

Thank you to Santa Sophia Catholic College Leader of Learning Daryl Castellino and all those active in organising this meaningful event for the Santa Sophia Catholic College community.

With thanks to CEDP.