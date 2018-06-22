Seminarians Feed Refugees and Share the Love of Christ

The Catholic Foundation Diocese of Parramatta supports works of Faith, Hope and Charity across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. Our current appeal seeks to build support for our seminarians. If you would like to help, please click here to make a donation today.

Meet Tom Green.

He joined Holy Spirit Seminary in 2016 and is a wonderful addition. He grew up in Glenbrook, in the lower Blue Mountains, and previously attended St John Vianney Parish Doonside. Tom is one of five siblings and his brother, Jack, is also in Holy Spirit Seminary.

Tom, like many of our seminarians, embodies a generous spirit of charity and service and has committed himself to serving others.

Throughout 2017, Tom visited various state schools and provided catechises, scripture studies and taught kids how to pray. When asked what moved him, he said “I’m particularly moved by seeing students, from years 3 to 6, excited about prayer and further want confirmation and the sacraments”.

In addition to Tom’s volunteer work in state schools, he also takes “feeding the hungry” literally by volunteering at a centre for asylum seekers and refugees, handing out food hampers.

Tom particularly loves this work as it allows him to further imitate Christ and provides him the opportunity to see and serve Jesus in the less fortunate.

In fact, when asked why Tom joined the seminary he said “For me growing up, I was into superheroes – the kind you see in The Lord of The Rings – and as I was getting more into my faith as a youngster, I realised that there was no greater heroism than the love of Christ and I wanted to imitate that as much as I could”.

“The love of Christ, is the love of Our Father for His people, and that’s why I wanted to join the seminary, to live this love and share it with others”.

We are grateful for Tom responding to God’s call, and consequently serving the community. We also thank you, friends of the seminary, for your support which helps facilitate vocations and these good works.

