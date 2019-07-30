Seven new priests to be ordained in Sydney

Catholic parishes across the Archdiocese of Sydney will welcome seven new priests when they are ordained at a packed St Mary’s Cathedral on Saturday.

It is the largest number of priests to be ordained in the Archdiocese in one year since 2012.

Aged in their 20s and 30s, the seven men come from a wide range of professional and personal backgrounds, including a former doctor and science and engineering students.

More than 1500 people will attend the ordinations, which will be celebrated by the Catholic Archbishop of Sydney, Most Rev Anthony Fisher OP at 10:30am on August 3.

“The ordinations are a real symbol of hope for our Church as we unite to celebrate these young priests who are called like the Good Shepherd to lay down their lives for their flock,”Archbishop Fisher said.

“Our new priests are a powerful reflection of our city’s rich cultural diversity, and include young men from Korea, the Dominican Republic and Mexico, poised to play their part in nurturing the faith journey of thousands of Catholics in the decades to come”.

Archbishop Fisher said the new priests have also come from a wide range of personal and professional backgrounds, which will help enrich their ministry.

“One of our new priests worked as a junior doctor, another wanted to be a politician and another studied mechanical engineering, so they all have some interesting personal stories on their journey to the priesthood in Sydney”, Archbishop Fisher added.

The new priests currently serve as deacons in parishes in Bankstown and Earlwood in Sydney’s west, Mosman in the north and Caringbah and Miranda in southern Sydney.

After their ordination, they will be appointed to serve as priests in new parishes across the Archdiocese.

