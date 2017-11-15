Same-sex marriage postal survey result

The Diocese of Parramatta respects the will of the Australia people as expressed through the results of the same-sex marriage postal survey.

It now seems likely that civil marriage will be open to people of the same-sex and we respect that outcome.

The Catholic Church will continue to promote and practice the tenet of our faith that marriage is a lifelong union of a man and a woman, open to the possibility of children. The survey has confirmed that this is a position shared by millions of people in this country.

The focus is now on our parliament to ensure that the proper freedoms are legislated to guarantee that the many people who remain in favour of the traditional definition of marriage are free to speak, teach and act on this belief.

    What on earth does ‘respects the will of the Australian people’ mean? Sure, one can acknowledge what a majority choose – to do so is merely to note something that has happened. But to ‘respect’ it? How on earth can a judgement that so fundamentally violates the order established by God be respected?

    The Church’s role is not to be a ‘good sport’ in the game of democracy. On the contrary, there is a pressing need for it to declare that democracy has its limits, and that democracy itself becomes self-destructive when it assumes a responsibility to judge what is right or wrong on fundamental moral issues, such as abortion, euthanasia and same-sex marriage.

    The church should be lamenting the will of the Australian people in accepting same-sex ‘marriage’, not respecting it.

    Look, this really rubs me the wrong way because this virtually means “You do you” and this is NOT something the Church should be saying.

