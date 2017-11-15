Same-sex marriage postal survey result

The Diocese of Parramatta respects the will of the Australia people as expressed through the results of the same-sex marriage postal survey.

It now seems likely that civil marriage will be open to people of the same-sex and we respect that outcome.

The Catholic Church will continue to promote and practice the tenet of our faith that marriage is a lifelong union of a man and a woman, open to the possibility of children. The survey has confirmed that this is a position shared by millions of people in this country.

The focus is now on our parliament to ensure that the proper freedoms are legislated to guarantee that the many people who remain in favour of the traditional definition of marriage are free to speak, teach and act on this belief.