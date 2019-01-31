Short ACU course to offer insight into Catholic Social Teaching

Australian Catholic University (ACU) Strathfield Campus will offer a series of lectures on the key principles of Catholic social teaching during February and March.

As part of its short courses in theology series, ACU will host ‘Catholic Social Teaching: Living the Gospel’ from Wednesday 27 February.

Leading scholars and experts who will present lectures during the short course include Associate Professor Patrick McArdle, Dr Nigel Zimmermann, Dr Sandie Cornish and Dr Emmanuel Nathan.

The short course has been designed to help the general public learn about the various aspects of Catholic social teaching and how it can be lived to help build a better world for the future of humanity.

National Coordinator of Short Courses in Theology at ACU Dr Joel Hodge said the University had chosen to focus on Catholic social teaching for this short course as it was a significant aspect of Church teaching that is widely discussed but often not fully understood.

“Catholic social teaching has been greatly influential in thinking about what it means to act justly and form a just and flourishing society. Its influence extends to both Christian and secular circles, including in discussions of modern human rights, ethical principles, and environmental justice,” said Dr Hodge.

“In Australia, many schools, hospitals, social service agencies and parishes draw on this ethos to understand and define their identity and mission. Our courses aim to help individuals and organisations to have a holistic understanding of the theological foundations and ethical principles of Catholic social teaching.”

ACU Senior Lecturer in Biblical Studies and Comparative Theology Dr Emmanuel Nathan will present a lecture on ‘To act justly and love mercy: The Bible from text to Catholic social action’.

Dr Nathan said, “‘To act justly and love mercy’ is a quote from the Hebrew prophet Micah who was active eight centuries before Christ. This demand for an ethics that combines justice and mercy, which Christianity inherits from Judaism, stands at the origins to the biblical roots of Catholic Social Teaching.

“My lecture intends to explore what dynamism these biblical texts contain to move from simply being passive words on a page towards active engagement with the world.”

Course details

Event: ‘Catholic Social Teaching: Living the Gospel’

Venue: ACU Strathfield Campus, 25A Barker Road, Strathfield

Date: Wednesday 27 February, Wednesdays 13, 20, 27 March 6-8pm

Cost: Cost including a Certificate of Participation is $100; attendance only is $50

Registrations: close on Friday 22 February

This short course is approved for six hours for all Categories A–E under the Accreditation Policy: To Work, Teach, Lead in a Systemic Catholic School (Sydney Catholic Schools, Archdiocese of Sydney and Catholic Education, Diocese of Wollongong).

For more information and registration details visit: www.acu.edu.au/short-courses-sydney

With thanks to ACU