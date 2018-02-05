Special Bond of Grandparents

Grandparents have a very special place in the lives of their grandchildren across all Catholic schools across western Sydney, providing day-to-day care and emotional support.

In some instances grandparents are the primary carers and use their time wisely to boost the wellbeing of their grandchildren and support them in their studies.

Some even pay school fees while others pay excursion costs.

The lives of children are enriched by having loving grandparents to share together life’s joys, hurts and family stories and traditions.

Grandparents can and do provide additional support to the family but particularly to their grandchildren with whom they share a special relationship.

St John’s Primary, Riverstone principal Patricia Charlton is a grandmother herself with nine grandchildren and understands the connection that happens.

“At school events, it is heartwarming to see the special bond that exists between our grandparents and their grandchildren; to hear their unique stories. There is a special kind of love they get from their grandparents,” she said.

“Our grandparents all agree it is a wonderful role being a grandparent.”

“As a grandparent you are able to ‘spoil’ your grandchildren; give them the little extras; take their side when there are little disagreements with parents; share interests and hobbies and have more time to take their grandchildren on extra outings.

“I have a saying that my grandchildren can and do quote – ‘What happens at Grandma’s stays at Grandma’s.’”

This article first appeared in the December 2017 print edition of Catholic Outlook.

At the request of Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, Catholic Outlook was printed in December 2017 to connect the Diocese and showcase the good works across the Diocese’s many agencies and ministries.