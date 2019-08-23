Special film screening for 800th anniversary of Francis of Assisi-Sultan of Egypt meeting

September 2019 marks the 800th anniversary of the historic encounter between St Francis of Assisi and Sultan Malik al-Kamil of Egypt.

During the height of the Fifth Crusade, 1219, Francis and his companion, at the risk of their lives, crossed the no man’s land between the two warring armies on a mission of peace. Francis was received in the court of Sultan Malik al-Kamil of Egypt. Two men of faith, a Christian and a Muslim, together defied a century of war and distrust in search of mutual respect and peace.

To commemorate this dramatic meeting, the Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations is co-hosting a special film screening of The Sultan and the Saint, an Emmy-nominated docudrama by Unity Productions Foundation, which tells this very story.

This once-only event will be screened at Event Cinemas, Parramatta at 7.00pm on Thursday, 5 September. There are no door sales. Tickets are $12 and must be purchased in advance online at Humanitix: https://events.humanitix.com.au/the-sultan-and-the-saint-8ooth-anniversary.

The Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations, as well as co-hosts Affinity Intercultural Foundation, the Diocese of Parramatta, the Islamic Sciences & Research Academy of Australia (ISRA), and the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of NSW & ACT, hope you can join them to see this film.

Please invite your family, friends and colleagues to join you at the 800th anniversary celebration of this Christian-Muslim encounter and be inspired to promote better relations between Christians and Muslims in our day.

With thanks to the Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations.