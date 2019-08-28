Sri Lanka terror victims are martyrs, say cardinals

Two cardinals have described those who died in two Sri Lankan Catholic churches in the Easter Sunday terror attacks as martyrs.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith and Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti said those who were killed in Katuwapitiya and Kochchikade on April 21 died for their beliefs.

The cardinals were attending an annual event to bless the sick at the Basilica of Our Lady of Lanka in Tewatta in Ragama, 20 kilometres north of Colombo, on Aug. 25.

“Our brothers and sisters died because of their faith,” said Cardinal Ranjith of Colombo.

Cardinal Ranjith said that Cardinal Bassetti, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, had said that all the bomb victims are martyrs.

“Cardinal Bassetti has promised to discuss with Pope Francis about their martyrdom when he meets the pope on September 3,” said Cardinal Ranjith in his sermon.

With thanks to UCA News, where this article originally appeared.