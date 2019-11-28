St Andrews College teacher wins Music Teacher of the Year Award

St Andrews College, Marayong, Music Teacher Antonio Chiapetta has won the 2019 Australian Record Industry Association (ARIA) Music Teacher of the Year Award. The ARIA Award is a first for Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.

On receiving the prestigious award at the star-studded ARIAs event on Wednesday night 27 November, Mr Chiapetta was humbled and honoured to be recognised.

“It is really special, it is a win for music education, for Western Sydney, for me and for my great school St Andrews College,” said Antonio.

Antonio is also a graduate of St Andrews College where he has taught for 15 years.

He is the creator and director of one of Sydney’s largest school music festivals, Creative Arts Night (CAN), at St Andrews. It is a dynamic festival which has grown from humble beginnings to being a highlight event on the school calendar with live bands, food trucks and more than 2000 people attending the outdoor concert in 2019.

The Telstra ARIA Music Teacher of the Year Award recognises music teachers for their passion and hard work in providing Australian children with a better education and the chance to play and enjoy music. This is the fourth award of its kind to be given to a music teacher in Australia and a first for Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Executive Director Greg Whitby congratulated Antonio on this “wonderful achievement”. “It is recognition of the commitment that he demonstrates towards his students, his school and music education as a whole,” Mr Whitby said.

St Andrews College Principal Stephen Kennaugh said Antonio has a real passion in bringing music alive to his students.

“Mr Chiappetta has dedicated himself to the development of a very contemporary music program here at St Andrews College and this recognition is a great way to increase the profile of the program as well as music in education,” Mr Kennaugh said.

With thanks to Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.