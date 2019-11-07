St John XXIII celebrates first outdoor Mass

St John XXIII Parish Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens celebrated their first All Souls’ Day Mass in the parish Memorial Garden and Columbarium on Saturday 2 November.

A congregation of over 100 attended the Mass, which was celebrated by parish priest, Fr John McSweeney.

Fr John noted an increase in interest in the columbarium from people who wished to be laid to rest in church grounds, surrounded by the parish family whom they loved and who loved them in return.

The garden initially had two walls, named after St John XXIII and St Mary of the Cross MacKillop, but increased demand led to four additional walls being built, honouring Saint Matthew, Saint Mark, Saint Luke and Saint John.

The Garden of Remembrance and Columbarium is open seven days a week, during daylight hours.

Enquiries should be addressed to Columbarium Manager, John McCartney, at the parish office.

John McCartney is the Columbarium Manager at St John XXIII Parish Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens.