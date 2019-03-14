St Margaret Mary’s Parish, Merrylands is hiring!

Parish Secretary, 24 hours per week

About The Parish

The parish of St Margaret Mary’s, Merrylands, invites applications for the position of Parish Secretary. Our Parish is under the Pastoral Care of the Order of St. Paul the First Hermit (known as the Pauline Fathers), who for more than 630 years are renowned Custodians of the Miraculous Icon of Our Lady of Jasna Gora, Poland.

About The Role

The role of Parish Secretary will entail providing secretarial and administrative support to the Parish Priest and team. The Parish Secretary will be responsible for processing correspondence, emails, telephone calls, meeting and greeting visitors, managing diaries, ordering of office supplies, as well as preparing the weekly Parish newsletter, maintaining documentation for the Sacraments and providing assistance to enquiries regarding the Sacraments.

Selection Criteria

The successful applicant would need to:

demonstrate an ability to relate to a variety of people and develop sound working relationships with other members of the Parish team;

have a strong commitment to the Catholic faith;

have a professional manner and excellent people skills;

have high level computer skills, attention to detail and a well ordered approach to work

Applications must include a cover letter, resume and names and contact details of at least two referees, one of whom includes your parish priest.

Applicants may be required to have the right to work within Australia and undertake a national police or working with children check.

Please send applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org

Applications close 29 March 2019.