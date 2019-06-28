St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith is hiring!

PARISH OFFICE/BUSINESS MANAGER (FULL-TIME)

About the role

The parish of St Nicholas of Myra, Penrith invites applications for the position of Parish Office/Business Manager.

The role of Parish Office/Business Manager will entail providing secretarial and administrative support to the Parish Priest and team.

The Parish Office/Business Manager will be responsible for processing correspondence, emails, telephone calls, meeting and greeting visitors, managing diaries, ordering of office supplies, as well as preparing the weekly Parish newsletter, maintaining documentation for the Sacraments, providing assistance to enquiries regarding the Sacraments as well as maintaining the parish finances.

Key areas of responsibility:

The successful applicant would need to:

Have a Degree, Diploma or Certificate IV in Business Administration or equivalent;

Have 5 years or more experience as a business manager in related field such as customer service, school admin or other parish admin;

Have relevant accounting/bookkeeping knowledge;

Demonstrate an ability to relate to a variety of people and develop sound working relationships with other members of the Parish team;

Have a strong commitment to the Catholic faith;

Have a professional manner and excellent people skills;

Have high level computer skills, attention to detail and a well ordered approach to work

Join our team

Applications must include:

A cover letter. A current resume. Names and contact details of at least two referees, one of whom includes your parish priest.

To apply or to receive a copy of the complete role description, please email parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Friday, 12 July 2019.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.