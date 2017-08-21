Statement from Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv on Julian Cadman

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

Following last week’s terrorist attack in Barcelona, the Diocese of Parramatta and the St Bernadette’s Lalor Park Catholic community are in mourning over the death of Julian Cadman, a student from St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School, Lalor Park.

To Julian’s family, the parish and school communities, I offer my personal condolences and those of the entire Diocese of Parramatta.

We also continue to pray for Julian’s mother, who is in hospital recovering from injuries sustained in the same terrorist attack.

Counselling and other support services are being offered to St Bernadette’s community to help them in this time of need.

May Christ, the Prince of Peace, gently accompany Julian to everlasting life.

Yours sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv

Bishop of Parramatta

21 August 2017 A.D., Memorial of St Pius X

Click here to download: Statement from Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv on Julian Cadman