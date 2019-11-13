Statement from ACBC President on the High Court’s decision

Statement from Archbishop Mark Coleridge, President of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

All Australians have the right to appeal a conviction to the High Court. Cardinal George Pell has exercised that right, and the High Court has determined that his conviction warrants its consideration.

This will prolong what has been a lengthy and difficult process, but we can only hope that the appeal will be heard as soon as reasonably possible and that the High Court’s judgement will bring clarity and a resolution for all.

With thanks to the ACBC.