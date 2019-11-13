Statement from ACBC President on the High Court’s decision

13 November 2019

 

Statement from Archbishop Mark Coleridge, President of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

 

All Australians have the right to appeal a conviction to the High Court. Cardinal George Pell has exercised that right, and the High Court has determined that his conviction warrants its consideration.

This will prolong what has been a lengthy and difficult process, but we can only hope that the appeal will be heard as soon as reasonably possible and that the High Court’s judgement will bring clarity and a resolution for all.

With thanks to the ACBC.

 

