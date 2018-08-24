Statement from Catholic Religious Australia

Catholic Religious Australia strongly supports Pope Francis’ Letter to the People of God written about the sexual abuse in the Church and shares in his determination to keep all safe in our Church, especially the young and the vulnerable.

“It is shameful that in the past, the response was one of omission and that people have been so deeply damaged that the wounds of the past may never disappear,” said Sr Monica rsj, President of Catholic Religious Australia but Catholic Religious Australia and its religious leaders recognise that now is the time for action.

“While we cannot apologise enough for the damage done, we know that words are not sufficient. There is immense work ahead and Catholic Religious Australia is committed to working in solidarity with Church communities, agencies and organisations to undertake this work as effectively as possible. During the years of the Royal Commission, we have begun the work of implementing change to create a culture of greater care, accountability and transparency. This may not yet be visible, and much work is yet to take place, but it is a beginning and we are committed to action,” said Sr Monica.

As contemporary Catholics, we recognise a change of culture within our Church is necessary; one that is seen, felt and experienced.

With thanks to CRA.