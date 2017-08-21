A statement from Greg Whitby, Executive Director Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, on Julian Cadman

The community of St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary Lalor Park is in mourning with the confirmation that 7-year-old Julian Cadman, a student of St Bernadette’s, lost his life in the attack in Barcelona last Thursday evening.

Julian was a delightful little boy – curious and energetic with a kind and generous heart. He was much loved by his teachers and fellow students. The school community is feeling his loss deeply.

Together with the St Bernadette’s community, we pray for Julian’s family, particularly his mother Jumarie who was seriously injured in the attack, his father Andrew, and for all those affected by this terrible event.

The Diocese of Parramatta stands ready to provide the family and the St Bernadette’s community with any assistance needed. Counsellors will be at the school this week, and for as long as they are needed, to support students and staff.

The Cadman family have requested privacy at this incredibly difficult time and we encourage everyone to honour this request.

Julian, you will be in our hearts always.

Greg Whitby

Executive Director of Schools – Diocese of Parramatta