Step back to the future at OLMC Parramatta Open Day

Open Day at Our Lady of Mercy College Parramatta on Sunday 10 March is a chance for visitors to step back to the future as the College celebrates 130 years of Mercy education and marks the dawn of a new era.

For the first time in over 20 years, OLMC Parramatta has a new College uniform, heralding a change from red and green to blue, a colour that has featured prominently not only in past College uniforms, but also in the habits of the Sisters of Mercy Parramatta.

Principal Stephen Walsh says the change symbolically coincides with the College’s 130th anniversary and is an opportunity to connect with OLMC’s rich Mercy heritage: “Blue is recognised globally as a colour associated with the Mercy charism. Many past uniforms of the College featured blue and the Sisters of Mercy Parramatta also wore blue habits that were a very close shade to our new Mercy Blue colour. In the Catholic tradition, blue is also widely considered a Marian colour. Our two primary colours, two shades of blue, therefore tell the story both of Our Lady and of the Mercy Charism; they visually signify Our Lady of Mercy!”

The new uniform symbolically honours the College’s long and rich tradition: “In the Crest, we increased the size of the Mercy Cross to emphasise that we are deeply anchored in the Mercy tradition. The Seven Bars represent the seven spiritual and corporal works of Mercy. They also signify the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit, embodying the College’s Catholic identify in the Mercy tradition. Continuing the Marian theme, the College motto remains, Sub Tuum Praesidium, which means under your (Our Lady’s) protection,” says Principal Stephen Walsh.

Visitors will have the chance to view past uniforms in a display in the historic Stanley Rooms and also speak with Alumnae about their time at the College. Christine Robertson, President of the Alumnae Association says it’s wonderful that so many alumnae volunteer to share their insights: “OLMC has a strong alumnae tradition which dates all the way back to 1922. Alumnae members enjoy attending the annual Open Day to share their experiences of the rich educational journey that is on offer to young women at OLMC Parramatta.”

Hear the stories behind the buildings and the inspirational Parramatta Sisters of Mercy after which they are named by joining student-led tours which will guide visitors through the historic corridors of the College and through the newest facilities, the latest of which is the Ailsa Mackinnon Community Centre which opened in 2017. Discover how a 21st century Mercy Education continues the tradition of excellence established well over a century ago by hearing from Mercy Girls, staff, parents and ex-students, viewing subject displays and student work showcases and participating in an Archaeological Dig conducted by the History Department.

Established in 1889, OLMC Parramatta is a leading independent Catholic girls’ school which provides contemporary and innovative learning in the rich Mercy tradition. As one of the oldest Catholic Girls’ schools in NSW, our rich history of excellence inspires our young Mercy women to expand beyond what they know they can be and to lead with courage and act justly, making a difference in an ever-changing world.

The Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta Open Day for 2019 is taking place on Sunday 10 March from 10am-2pm.

With thanks to OLMC Parramatta.