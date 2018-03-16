Students raise money for The Catholic Foundation

Karen Fernandes and Kayley Romanos of St Oliver’s Primary School, Harris Park were honoured with awards from Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, recognising their impressive fundraising for The Catholic Foundation.

The primary school students raised over $55.

Michael Mendieta, Director of the Catholic Foundation, presented the awards to Karen and Kayley during an all-school assembly at Monday 12 March 2018.

Friends and family were rapturous in their applause for the generous and altruistic students.

Both girls are members of the choir of St Oliver Plunkett’s Parish, Harris Park and heard about The Catholic Foundation during an announcement from Fr Christopher de Souza, Parish Priest.

The girls donated money themselves and asked their friends to be generous as well.

“We were asking really the whole school,” Kayley said.

Karen aspires to be “someone who shows more compassion, who sees someone in need and tries to help them,” she said.

Kayley would like to help homeless people when she is older.

Principal Barbara Young said the whole school was very proud and that the children are a credit to their families and the community.

St Oliver’s is a school of 170 students and has a strong community spirit. The all-school assembly began with the school prayer, an Our Father and singing of the national anthem, Advance Australia Fair.

School Captains lead the start of the assembly and celebrated a student’s birthday.

Barbara reiterated the school’s values for its students, who chanted, “We are safe, we are respectful, we are learners.”

Mercy values also imbue St Oliver’s Primary, which was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1930.