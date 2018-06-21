Support Our Seminarians

The Catholic Foundation Diocese of Parramatta supports works of Faith, Hope and Charity across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. Our current appeal seeks to build support for our seminarians. If you would like to help, please click here to make a donation today.

When people think of our seminarians, ideas of young men living in solitude and silence for the sole purpose of prayer and study might come to mind, ceasing only for the occasional meal and rest.

However, although there is rigorous study and deep spiritual prayer, our seminarians also do a great deal of volunteering within the community.

You might be interested to know our seminarians regularly visit the local refugee centre and provide food hampers to the less fortunate. They visit the housebound and sick, the deaf and hard of hearing and teach at state schools.

For more information about Holy Spirit Seminary, click here.

These are great stories and are the continued fruits from your generosity.

The good news doesn’t end there either.

We now have the good challenge of a growing seminary and need your help to facilitate the growing number of vocations.

You may have donated already via your parish, and for this we are very grateful – thank you.

Your gift will ensure Holy Spirit Seminary is able to accept as many vocations as possible and will also continue to produce many good works extending into the wider community, carried out by our seminarians.

Please donate today and provide a gift that will keep on giving.

Thank you again for your ongoing support, and for sustaining our works of Faith across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Please consider continuing your support, by making a gift for our seminarians by June 30.