Teaching students with additional needs

Understanding Students with Additional Needs was the key topic at a recent training day organised by CCD Parramatta, at the Institute for Mission in Blacktown.

More than 80 Special Religious Education (SRE) teachers including Hindu, Orthodox, Baptist, Anglican and Catholic teachers gathered to learn more about students living with autism, ADHD, intellectual and physical disabilities, or are hearing and vision impaired.

The presenters, who came from the special units in the public state schools and from the Catholic Schools Office in Western Sydney were outstanding in the way they enabled SREs to understand school and life from the student’s perspective. Asking a student before you push their wheelchair, giving instructions that do not have too many words and having awareness of glare in the room are a few of the helpful hints shared.

SRE teachers expressed that strategies learnt this day were also applicable when teaching in mainstream classes.

All those present were very grateful to the presenters for sharing their expertise as well as the tools and encouragement to take into our SRE classes. SRE in Western Sydney is much improved because of the day!

For more information about CCD in the Diocese of Parramatta please visit: parracatholic.org/ccd-home