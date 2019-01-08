Ten Australian Awards Announced by Catenian Charity

The Trustees of the Catenian Bursary Fund have announced awards totalling over $26,000 to ten young Australian Catholics. The awards are to assist them in undertaking English language and numeracy teaching projects in South East Asia and Micronesia.

The Catenian Bursary Fund Ltd. is the international Charity of the Catenian Association, a fraternity of almost ten thousand Catholic laymen with over nine hundred members in Australia.

Formed in 1980, the Fund is an independent charity registered in the UK. Its aim is to help young Catholics between 16 and 25 undertake projects which will help others and, in the process, deepen their personal relationship with God. It is sustained through individual and collective donations by Catenians.

The ten recipients of awards are:

Diocese of Parramatta – Adam Correa (Nepal & Sri Lanka) and Laura Gould (Thailand).

– Adam Correa (Nepal & Sri Lanka) and Laura Gould (Thailand). Archdiocese of Sydney – Simeon Casey (Thailand), Jamie Graham (Thailand), Brendan Kell (Thailand) and Joseph Walsh (Vietnam)

– Simeon Casey (Thailand), Jamie Graham (Thailand), Brendan Kell (Thailand) and Joseph Walsh (Vietnam) Diocese of Broken Bay – Joshua Esman (Tonga), Alexander Di Sano (Thailand), Elliot Lynch (Nepal) and Olivia Peric (Thailand)

These awards bring the total granted to young Catholics in the Association’s Eastern Australia Province to 24 since 2015, with a value exceeding $56,000.

In a message to the ten award recipients, the Director of the Association’s Eastern Australia Province, George Kazs (Corpus Christi Parish, South Tuggeranong, ACT), said “each of you is to be congratulated on the merit of your application for assistance with the project you have committed to.

“Our prayer is that the Catenian charism of faith base friendship becomes a vibrant force in your ministry and that, through the friendships you form during your projects, you will not only enrich the lives of those you serve, but also form an even more intimate personal friendship with Jesus, the vine of whom we are branches.”

With thanks to Province 21 of the Catenian Association.