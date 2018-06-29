Thank you for supporting Parramatta Catholic Foundation

The Catholic Foundation Diocese of Parramatta supports works of Faith, Hope and Charity across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. Our current appeal seeks to build support for our seminarians. If you would like to help, please click here to make a donation today.

The Catholic Foundation, and its beneficiaries, would like to thank you for sustaining our works of Faith, Hope and Charity across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Your gifts have provided shelter for pregnant single mothers facing homelessness, counselling for broken families, and services to people who are hard of hearing, deaf and disabled.

Recently, our May appeal focused on the important need of forming our seminarians, and the additional community works they do routinely – including feeding the hungry, visiting the sick and housebound, and educating students.

Hence a gift to our seminarians is also a gift to our wider community, and again we thank you.

This is also a very exciting time for us in the Diocese of Parramatta. In recent weeks, your support has enabled three seminarians to be Ordained to the Diaconate – Jessie Balorio, Christopher del Rosario and Jack Green. Following this will be their ordination to the priesthood.

These wonderful fruits in our Diocese and Church could not be done without you. Your gift has made this possible.

Thank you for your continued support of The Catholic Foundation. Your generosity fosters our works of Faith, Hope and Charity across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

The Catholic Foundation Team