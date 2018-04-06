The Bishop takes Stockton of the Hermit

Bishop of Parramatta, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and Sr Catherine Ryan RSM (Chancellor – Ministries) paid a special visit to Fr Euegene Stockton at his hermitage in the Blue Mountains on Tuesday 3 April to congratulate him on his Diamond Jubilee.

Fr Eugene recently celebrated his 60th anniversary as a priest.

Since 2001, Fr Eugene has lived as a hermit, consecrated by Most Rev Kevin Manning, Emeritus Bishop of Parramatta, living a life of contemplation and solitude in the same village he discovered his lifelong mission of the priesthood.

Among his many achievements in his heyday, Fr Eugene uncovered archaeological breakthroughs, tackled 14 languages, started the Aboriginal Catholic Ministry and found time to complete two doctorates for his work as a seminary lecturer.

Bishop Vincent and Sr Catherine congratulated Fr Eugene on his milestone and expressed gratitude to him on behalf of the Diocese of Parramatta for his contribution to the Church.