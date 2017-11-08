Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv hosted The Catholic Foundation dinner on Saturday, 4 November.

Bishop Vincent was the principal celebrant and ordaining prelate for the Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta which was followed by the dinner at the Novotel Sydney Parramatta.

Replacing the Diocesan Works Fund, the newly established The Catholic Foundation will seek to provide hope, faith and charity in the Diocese of Parramatta.

Bishop Vincent thanked the assembled donors and guests for their generosity and effort in caring for the disadvantaged.

“Without you, many people would not have benefited from the positive impact your support has provided to thousands of people each year in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. The Church is first and foremost a presence, an oasis of hope and Good News. We must learn to be a soothing presence, a warmth of God’s care and a gentle reach of God’s hand, affirming, healing and uplifting,” Bishop Vincent said.

Other speakers included the Director of the Ephpheta Centre, David Parker; Director of Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Cecilia Zammit; the Rector of Holy Spirit Seminary, Fr John Hogan; seminarian, Jack Green; and Executive Director of CatholicCare, Joe Cashman. Vicar General & Modertaor of the Curia, Very Rev Peter G.Williams emceed the evening.

The purpose of the dinner was to showcase to the donors the positive impact they have made in people’s lives across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains, and to thank them for their generous support over the years.

The official launch of The Catholic Foundation across parishes in the Diocese of Parramatta is on Sunday, 19 November.

For more information, please visit yourcatholicfoundation.org.au.

