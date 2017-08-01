The CEO is hiring!

The Executive Director, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta (CEDP), invites applications for the senior leadership position of Director Mission.

This role supports the evangelising mission of the Catholic Church in the provision of quality Catholic schooling. Its core purpose is to bring today’s Church alive to students in CEDP schools as well as to their families. There is an explicit focus on standing in solidarity with those within our communities who are disadvantaged or marginalised.

The Candidate

We are seeking a dynamic, innovative Catholic educator who understands the nature and purpose of contemporary learning and teaching in a faith context. The successful candidate will be anchored in a Catholic worldview which is to bring the Good News to all through the actions of those in our communities.

The Director Mission will collaborate with other directors in shaping a contemporary mission agenda which includes the ongoing formation of staff and students. The successful applicant will work closely with school and system leaders, parents, parish priests and other diocesan and interdiocesan agencies.

Interested applicants must have experience in a senior leadership role in an educational environment, understand the challenges involved in providing Catholic schooling in today’s context and have a strong academic background in religious education.

Well developed management, networking, problem-solving and communication skills are essential to be successful in the role.

The support of a parish priest is a mandatory requirement for this position.

How to Apply

Candidates should download the position description and read the candidate information guide on how to submit applications available at www.parra.catholic.edu.au/positions-vacant. Please state which role you are applying for in your covering letter. For more information please contact jsagarese@parra.catholic.edu.au.

Commencement Date: 15 January 2018

Applications close 5.00pm Friday 11 August 2017.