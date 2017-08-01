The CEO is hiring!

The Executive Director, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta (CEDP), invites applications for the leadership position of Principal Leader at Parramatta Marist High School.

Parramatta Marist High School is a vibrant secondary Catholic school for boys (Years 7-12) in the Marist tradition and a proud member of Marist Schools Australia. Under the leadership of retiring Principal Br Patrick Howlett fms, the school has developed an unparalleled reputation for excellence and innovation using Project Based Learning as the core teaching and learning methodology.

We are seeking a creative, contemporary and dynamic Catholic leader who will ensure that Parramatta Marist High School will continue to provide its students with the high-quality learning opportunities and experiences for which it has become known.

Position Criteria

A strong commitment to the Catholic faith in practice and lifestyle, witness and modelling

An understanding and appreciation of the Marist charism

Relevant professional qualiﬁcations in education that include a Master’s Degree

A deep understanding of contemporary learning theory and practice, particularly in the field of Project Based Learning

An understanding of and experience in leading an evidence-based approach to school improvement

Demonstrated success in building high-performing teams and eﬀective relationships across a school community

A proven record of building Catholic culture

An understanding of digital tools as enablers for contemporary learning and teaching.

The support of a parish priest is a mandatory requirement for this position.

How to Apply

Candidates should download the position description and read the candidate information guide on how to submit applications available at www.parra.catholic.edu.au/positions-vacant. Please state which role you are applying for in your covering letter. For more information please contact jsagarese@parra.catholic.edu.au.

Commencement date: January 2018

Applications close 5.00pm Friday 11 August 2017.