The Church will soon have two new Saints and a Blessed

Pope Francis on May 13 authorised eight decrees on the miracles and heroic virtues of 8 men and women, five of them Italians, two Brazilians and a Spaniard. Two miracles have been cleared for canonisation and another for beatification.

Pope Francis on Monday afternoon took eight men and women a step closer to sainthood, two of them cleared for canonisation.

The Pope received in audience Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and authorised the promulgation of decrees on three miracles and five heroic virtues.

Two miracles recognised for canonisation concern the two nuns:

Italian Sister, Blessed Giuseppina Vannini, the foundress of the Daughters of St. Camillus, who was born in Rome (Italy) on 7 July 1859 and died there on 23 February 1911.

Brazilian Sister, Blessed Dulce Lopes Pontes, of the Congregation of the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception of the Mother of God. She was born in São Salvador da Bahia on 26 May 1914 and died there on 22 May 1992.

Another miracle has cleared a woman for beatification. It concerns Italian Sister, Venerable Servant of God Lucia of the Immaculata. She was born in Acquate on 26 May 1909 and died in Brescia on 4 July 1954.

Five decrees on heroic virtues concern the following Servants of God:

Auxiliary Bishop Giovanni Battista Pinardi of Turin, Italy, who was born in Castagnole Piemonte on 15 August 1880 and died in Turin on 2 August 1962.

Italian priest, Father Carlo Salerio of the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP) who founded the Institute of the Sisters of Reparation. He was born in Milan on 22 March 1827 and died there on 29 September 1870.

Spanish priest, Father Domenico Lázaro Castro of the Society of Mary (Marist). He was born in San Adrian de Juarros on May 10, 1877 and died in Madrid on February 22, 1935.

Brazilian Capuchin Friar Salvatore da Casca who was born in Casca on July 27, 1911 and died in Flores da Cunha on May 31, 1972.

Italian Sister Maria Eufrasia Iaconis of the Congregation of the Daughters of the Immaculate Conception who was born in Castelsilano on 18 November 1867 and died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 2 August 1916.

