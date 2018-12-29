He then went down with them and came to Nazareth and lived under their authority. Luke 2:51

30 December 2018

Gospel Reflection

1 Samuel 1:20–22,24–28, Psalm 127(128):1–5, Colossians 3:12–21, Luke 2:41–52

I love my family—their craziness, strengths, imperfections and all that family life entails. I am pretty sure, too, that each one of us would have a memory of being “lost” by our parents—being left behind in the church after Mass, forgotten to be picked up after footy training, wandering off from the campsite whilst on holiday. So, I welcome today’s Gospel reading with warmth and a certain humour knowing the Holy Family is as human as my family!

In saying that, these Gospel insights have a way of deeply drawing us into the life of Jesus, and today, I am left wondering what family life for Jesus was like? What shaped the man I know so intimately today? Jesus lived under the authority of Mary and Joseph, and I wonder what culture within his family life enabled him to grow in “wisdom, stature and favour” (Luke 2:52). The values by which a family lives, values which shape a culture of what is accepted and expected, can have a profound impact on each person.

Here are some examples from my own sharing’s with others:

Love. Laugh. Pray.

Faith. Family. Friends.

Mess up. Fess up. Forgive.

Regardless of the state of life we live, we have a place of belonging in the Holy Family. Spend some time today in the company of the Holy Family. Maybe you sense an invitation to reflect on your unique place and the values through which you contribute to your “wider family”.

Jesus, by your incarnation and the grace of Baptism, we are made children of God. May this truth penetrate my life in a new way. Amen.

Miss Trish McCarthy

With thanks to the of Diocese of Wollongong who have supplied the weekly Advent and Christmas 2018 reflections from their publication, Saviour—Daily Advent and Christmas Reflections 2018. You can read the reflections as they are published here.