The Pope movie hits town

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word is playing in Sydney on 10 and 16 June. Wim Wenders’ (Buena Vista Social Club) new documentary about Pope Francis is a personal journey with Pope Francis, rather than a traditional biography.

The Pope’s ideas and message are central to this documentary and has been produced as a rare Vatican co-production. The movie sets out to present the work of Pope Francis, his reforms and answers to today’s global questions. Pope Francis tackles everything from social justice, immigration, ecology, inequality and materialism to the role of the family. Wenders’ direct-to-camera visuals bring us face-to-face with the Pope, creating a dialogue between him and the world.

Pope Francis answers questions from farmers and workers, refugees, children, the elderly and prison inmates. Wenders (celebrated for his fiction and non-fiction work from Paris Texas, SFF 1984, onwards) references cinematic traditions as he interweaves the story of St Francis of Assisi with the philosophies of the first Pope from the Southern Hemisphere.

Playing at the Sydney Film Festival this 10 and 16 of June – Pope Francis: A Man of His Word. Selected for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Tickets at: www.sff.org.au